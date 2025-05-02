Late last month, former Turkey Leg Hut owner Lyndell “Lynn” Price was taken into custody on charges related to an explosion that took place at Houston's Bar 5015 in 2020. He and two others were charged with conspiracy to commit arson. Authorities believe he allegedly recruited the two other individuals, 39-year-old John Lee Price and 27-year-old Armani Williams, to set fire to the bar. Allegedly, the owner of the bar was Price's ex-business partner, and another former co-owner of Turkey Leg Hut.

These aren't the only allegations Price is facing, however. Prosecutors also recently alleged that hydro marijuana was being sold out of a trailer in the back of Turkey Leg Hut. Allegedly, Price used one of his co-defendants to transport roughly 500-1,000 pounds of it from California to Texas. It was then allegedly sold in custom branded packaging, per KPRC 2.

What is Turkey Leg Hut?

Turkey Leg Hut was a casual restaurant in Houston, Texas known locally for its food, drinks, and music. It closed in 2024 after a court ruling that converted the its bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7. This allowed the landlord to terminate the lease. Aside from bankruptcy, the restaurant was facing issues like alleged health violations and lawsuits.

Following Price's arrest, his estranged wife Nakia Holmes shared a statement with ESSENCE.

"In light of the recent events involving my estranged husband, Lynn Price, I want to make it clear that my primary focus remains on protecting my peace, my children, and our healing journey," she said. "This is a deeply painful and personal matter. I have been separated from Mr. Price for some time and have taken every necessary step to distance myself and my family from his actions and legal affairs. My children and I ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we continue to move forward with strength and grace. I will not be commenting further at this time, as my priority is the well-being of my family."