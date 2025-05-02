Lil Wayne recently sat down with Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, and cohost Boog on The Travis Hunter Show for a wide-ranging conversation that spanned music, sports, and personal style.

The discussion, released April 21, teased the rapper’s long-awaited Tha Carter VI—due out June 6—while also exploring his passion for tennis and whether he’d ever cut off his signature dreadlocks. The answer, delivered with humor, came with an unforgettable ultimatum.

One of the standout moments arrived when Hunter challenged Wayne to assemble a seven-on-seven football team made up entirely of rappers. With the confidence of a seasoned coach, Wayne named names—some expected, others unexpected. His first pick set the tone:

“Jay-Z. He’s on the squad. I don’t know if he’s coaching or what, but we need a veteran.”

It was a respectful nod to someone with whom Wayne has had a complicated past. Years ago, the two traded subliminal disses, but have since reconciled. Jay-Z even helped Wayne settle a $14 million IRS debt, a gesture that seemed to solidify mutual respect between the two hip-hop icons.

Wayne’s next selection was far more obvious.

“We need a proven star. That’s Drizzy—Aubrey Graham,” he said. “He can play both sides of the ball. Can sing. He can rap.”

Drake rose to fame under Wayne’s Young Money imprint, signing in 2009 and releasing a string of hits that helped define a decade. While Drake later transitioned to a solo deal with Universal Music Group, his reverence for Wayne remains visible in interviews and onstage.

When pressed for a third pick, Wayne paused, clearly weighing his options. “Now we need somebody that can move... You said rappers, right?” He landed on a name with a distinct presence. “I’m going with ’Kiss. Jadakiss. I think if you see ’Kiss in that backfield, you get scared. You’d be like, ‘That’s not Aubrey and ’Kiss back there—what’s Jay doing too?’”

Wayne’s admiration for Jadakiss is rooted in years of collaboration, most notably their 2015 track “Kill.”

The New Orleans rapper didn’t reveal all seven players, but promised that his dream team would be stacked with lyrical talent and field-ready energy. The conversation wasn’t about touchdowns. It was a playful thought experiment, blending hip-hop legacy with Wayne’s lifelong love for sports.