Lil Wayne Details His Own Hip-Hop Football Team With An Icon At Quarterback

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1057 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Lil Wayne performs with The Roots during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne claim to become the best rapper alive included battling Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Eminem on the Billboard Charts.

Lil Wayne recently sat down with Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, and cohost Boog on The Travis Hunter Show for a wide-ranging conversation that spanned music, sports, and personal style.

The discussion, released April 21, teased the rapper’s long-awaited Tha Carter VI—due out June 6—while also exploring his passion for tennis and whether he’d ever cut off his signature dreadlocks. The answer, delivered with humor, came with an unforgettable ultimatum.

One of the standout moments arrived when Hunter challenged Wayne to assemble a seven-on-seven football team made up entirely of rappers. With the confidence of a seasoned coach, Wayne named names—some expected, others unexpected. His first pick set the tone:

Jay-Z. He’s on the squad. I don’t know if he’s coaching or what, but we need a veteran.”

It was a respectful nod to someone with whom Wayne has had a complicated past. Years ago, the two traded subliminal disses, but have since reconciled. Jay-Z even helped Wayne settle a $14 million IRS debt, a gesture that seemed to solidify mutual respect between the two hip-hop icons.

Wayne’s next selection was far more obvious.

“We need a proven star. That’s Drizzy—Aubrey Graham,” he said. “He can play both sides of the ball. Can sing. He can rap.”

Drake rose to fame under Wayne’s Young Money imprint, signing in 2009 and releasing a string of hits that helped define a decade. While Drake later transitioned to a solo deal with Universal Music Group, his reverence for Wayne remains visible in interviews and onstage.

More: Lil Wayne’s History Of Not Knowing: From Black Lives Matter To “Not Like Us”

Lil Wayne’s Football Team

When pressed for a third pick, Wayne paused, clearly weighing his options. “Now we need somebody that can move... You said rappers, right?” He landed on a name with a distinct presence. “I’m going with ’Kiss. Jadakiss. I think if you see ’Kiss in that backfield, you get scared. You’d be like, ‘That’s not Aubrey and ’Kiss back there—what’s Jay doing too?’”

Wayne’s admiration for Jadakiss is rooted in years of collaboration, most notably their 2015 track “Kill.”

The New Orleans rapper didn’t reveal all seven players, but promised that his dream team would be stacked with lyrical talent and field-ready energy. The conversation wasn’t about touchdowns. It was a playful thought experiment, blending hip-hop legacy with Wayne’s lifelong love for sports.

His appearance on The Travis Hunter Show offered a rare mix of reflection and humor, blending personal insight with cultural commentary. As Tha Carter VI nears its release, Wayne continues to show why his voice still commands attention—whether he's talking album drops or all-star rap rosters.

More: Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 601
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.6K