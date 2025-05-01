Drake is probably hard at work right now on his next solo album, but he can easily look back on his career for the rest of his life if he wants to. His 2020 mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes turned five years old today (Thursday, May 1), and we're looking back at one of its biggest hits.

"Time Flies" is one of the more simple and minimal offerings on this record, bolstered by persistent hi-hats, soft percs, watery synth pads, and occasionally persistent kicks. What really carries this track, though, is the 6ix God's melodic approach to the cut and his effortlessly catchy refrains.

It's the kind of track that burrows its way into your mind in subtle ways, whether for its slower-paced outro or the absurdly sticky chorus. With tracks like these in mind, Kanye West has a point when he says he's copied Drake's flow for years.

Nevertheless, there are other Dark Lane Demo Tapes to highlight to celebrate its five-year anniversary. "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" kicked its hype cycle off with some tasteful and compelling Jay-Z and Eminem homages, respectively. Elsewhere, "D4L" and "Deep Pockets" are less talked-about cuts OVO die-hards treasure very much.

With more Drake collabs seemingly on the way, we’re sure his future is bright. He has more gems to add to his already impressive collection, and so many eras to look back on and appreciate. “Time Flies” may not be the Toronto superstar’s most ambitious 2020s track, but it’s certainly one of his most enjoyable.

Drake – "Time Flies"

Quotable Lyrics

I felt like I love you too much to change you,

You believe in angles more than angels,

Feel like I've been going through too much to explain to you,

But I'm still the same way I was when I came to you