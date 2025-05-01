Drake's "Time Flies" Was An Example Of "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" At Its Absolute Best

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Time Flies StreamDrake Time Flies Stream
Drake's five-year-old "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" also contained highlights like "Chicago Freestyle," "D4L," and "When To Say When."

Drake is probably hard at work right now on his next solo album, but he can easily look back on his career for the rest of his life if he wants to. His 2020 mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes turned five years old today (Thursday, May 1), and we're looking back at one of its biggest hits.

"Time Flies" is one of the more simple and minimal offerings on this record, bolstered by persistent hi-hats, soft percs, watery synth pads, and occasionally persistent kicks. What really carries this track, though, is the 6ix God's melodic approach to the cut and his effortlessly catchy refrains.

It's the kind of track that burrows its way into your mind in subtle ways, whether for its slower-paced outro or the absurdly sticky chorus. With tracks like these in mind, Kanye West has a point when he says he's copied Drake's flow for years.

Nevertheless, there are other Dark Lane Demo Tapes to highlight to celebrate its five-year anniversary. "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" kicked its hype cycle off with some tasteful and compelling Jay-Z and Eminem homages, respectively. Elsewhere, "D4L" and "Deep Pockets" are less talked-about cuts OVO die-hards treasure very much.

With more Drake collabs seemingly on the way, we’re sure his future is bright. He has more gems to add to his already impressive collection, and so many eras to look back on and appreciate. “Time Flies” may not be the Toronto superstar’s most ambitious 2020s track, but it’s certainly one of his most enjoyable.

Read More: Rick Ross Gives Evasive Answer When Asked About Drake’s Monumental UMG Lawsuit

Drake – "Time Flies"

Quotable Lyrics
I felt like I love you too much to change you,
You believe in angles more than angels,
Feel like I've been going through too much to explain to you,
But I'm still the same way I was when I came to you

Read More: Drake Crafts The Perfect Fragrance In New Perfume Commercial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.7K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.2K
News Marijuana Man 661