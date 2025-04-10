LeBron James Becomes Barbie's First "Kenbassador" With New Doll

Mattel has officially announced that LeBron James will serve as the brand's "Kenbassador," introducing a doll in the likeness of the Los Angeles Lakers star, earlier this week. It marks the first Ken doll of a professional athlete. Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel explained the move in a press release. "Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” she said. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

LeBron James also addressed the announcement, adding: "As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

As for the new LeBron James doll, the press release notes that it "captures his effortless style" and stands one inch taller than the standard Ken doll to represent his 6′ 9″ frame. James even helped personalize his doll’s outfit. It wears a custom varsity jacket over a LeBron James Family Foundation "We Are Family" t-shirt, with Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, and a watch, as well as his iconic "I Promise" band.