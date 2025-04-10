LeBron James Becomes Barbie's First "Kenbassador" With New Doll

BY Cole Blake 414 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
LeBron James helped pick out the outfit for his Ken doll, which the brand says "captures his effortless style."

Mattel has officially announced that LeBron James will serve as the brand's "Kenbassador," introducing a doll in the likeness of the Los Angeles Lakers star, earlier this week. It marks the first Ken doll of a professional athlete. Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel explained the move in a press release. "Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” she said. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

LeBron James also addressed the announcement, adding: "As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

Read More: Stephen A Smith's Beef With LeBron James Is His Final Step To Becoming A Right-Wing Grifter

LeBron James NBA Playoffs

As for the new LeBron James doll, the press release notes that it "captures his effortless style" and stands one inch taller than the standard Ken doll to represent his 6′ 9″ frame. James even helped personalize his doll’s outfit. It wears a custom varsity jacket over a LeBron James Family Foundation "We Are Family" t-shirt, with Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, and a watch, as well as his iconic "I Promise" band.

The Barbie announcement comes as LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers prepare for the start of the NBA playoffs. Following their win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, they sit at 49-31, leaving them in 3rd place in the Western Conference. They'll play the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers before the postseason kicks off.

Read More: Jay-Z, 50 Cent & More Address Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit Involving LeBron James

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1409
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 570