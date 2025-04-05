Shaun Royal Delivers 90s-Style Slow Jam "Coast In Romance"

South Central Los Angeles singer Shaun Royal delivers a 90s-like slow jam about being happily in love with a girl.

Shaun Royal is an R&B singer from South Central Los Angeles. He takes plenty of inspiration from the past, particularly the sounds of Michael Jackson and Tevin Campbell. He wants to bring back the sounds of R&B from the 1990s, and he's doing an admirable job of it. "Coast in Romance" is Royal's latest single. The track is smooth and soulful, and though it sounds like the 90s, it sounds modern enough to not be instantly dated. Royal has previously performed at the Soul Train Awards and the LA-based Taste of Soul Festival, and he wants to keep pushing the genre forward.

"Coast in Romance" is a 90s-esque track about a happy relationship. It's a nice slow jam, with some spirited production choices to modernize the sound. Royal's voice is strong, with clear inspiration from Michael Jackson in his delivery and higher register. Lyrically, Royal makes it equally clear that he is in love. "I wanna find all the ways to make you smile" and "make my heart skip like Double Dutch" are some of the lines that demonstrate just how head over heels for the girl in question he is. "Coast in Romance" premiered with a video that features Royal providing a visual throwback to the 90s as well. All he's missing is a scene singing in the rain. Overall, the new track from Shaun Royal is a strong track by a budding artist with a clear creative vision. Listen to "Coast in Romance" below.

Shaun Royal - "Coast In Romance"

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby I think about you all day daily
Our conversation, vibe, and the way we touch
Make my heart skip like Double Dutch
I think I'm gonna fall for you
You're the only woman that can play this part
In this love scene, you're my movie star
You can shoot your role with me
And I wanna find all the ways to make you smile

