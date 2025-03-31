Vory Brings The Late Night Vibes On His New Album "You Made Me This Way"

Houston-born and Louisville-raised singer Vory has made his full-fledged return with You Made Me This Way. It's the first album since 2022's Lost Souls and follows up on a turbulent 2024. Just over a year ago now, Meek Mill kicked the artist off of his DreamChasers imprint after a couple of harrowing videos made their way online. The clips showed Vory threatening his girlfriend at the time, even going as far as to say, "I will literally get you killed, for real." This left the Philly MC no choice but to cut ties with him.
"This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound," Mill wrote on X (Twitter). So, it wasn't too big of a surprise to hear Vory speak on his whereabouts and what he's been going through mentally. "I had to go through a lot these last eight months / Therapy, my mental health / I, I, I put down the lean, put down the percs." He also seems to address his ex later into this spoken verse adding, "The person you made me this way / And just know I love you forever sincerely, always true / And all the tears that I shared, I was cryin' for me and you, baby." There's plenty more introspection, minimal production to give the words centerstage, and as a result these aspects create a moody listening experience.
Vory You Made Me This Way
You Made Me This Way Tracklist:
- Don't Cry Now
- Let's Drink
- I Still Want Revenge
- Blood Money with Tracy T
- Prime On Peachtree
- Fake Reality Stars
- Balance
- Miami with Jade
- Hard to Ignore
- Downtown with alan vuong
- Turned On Me
- Guess I Was Wrong
- Whatever It Costs
- Angels and Demons
- Fake Friends
- Done with the Games
- Did You Tell Em? with Swavy
- Nc Storytime
- Made Me This Way
- At the Top
- Who Don't Like Me
- Do You Feel Sorry with Swag
