Vory Brings The Late Night Vibes On His New Album "You Made Me This Way"

This is Vory's first LP in three years, but it's also his first since being dropped from Meek Mill's label after his disturbing threats.

Houston-born and Louisville-raised singer Vory has made his full-fledged return with You Made Me This Way. It's the first album since 2022's Lost Souls and follows up on a turbulent 2024. Just over a year ago now, Meek Mill kicked the artist off of his DreamChasers imprint after a couple of harrowing videos made their way online. The clips showed Vory threatening his girlfriend at the time, even going as far as to say, "I will literally get you killed, for real." This left the Philly MC no choice but to cut ties with him.

"This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound," Mill wrote on X (Twitter). So, it wasn't too big of a surprise to hear Vory speak on his whereabouts and what he's been going through mentally. "I had to go through a lot these last eight months / Therapy, my mental health / I, I, I put down the lean, put down the percs." He also seems to address his ex later into this spoken verse adding, "The person you made me this way / And just know I love you forever sincerely, always true / And all the tears that I shared, I was cryin' for me and you, baby." There's plenty more introspection, minimal production to give the words centerstage, and as a result these aspects create a moody listening experience.

Vory You Made Me This Way

You Made Me This Way Tracklist:

  1. Don't Cry Now
  2. Let's Drink
  3. I Still Want Revenge
  4. Blood Money with Tracy T
  5. Prime On Peachtree
  6. Fake Reality Stars
  7. Balance
  8. Miami with Jade
  9. Hard to Ignore
  10. Downtown with alan vuong
  11. Turned On Me
  12. Guess I Was Wrong
  13. Whatever It Costs
  14. Angels and Demons
  15. Fake Friends
  16. Done with the Games
  17. Did You Tell Em? with Swavy
  18. Nc Storytime
  19. Made Me This Way
  20. At the Top
  21. Who Don't Like Me
  22. Do You Feel Sorry with Swag

