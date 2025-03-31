Vory Brings The Late Night Vibes On His New Album "You Made Me This Way"

This is Vory's first LP in three years, but it's also his first since being dropped from Meek Mill's label after his disturbing threats.

"This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound," Mill wrote on X (Twitter). So, it wasn't too big of a surprise to hear Vory speak on his whereabouts and what he's been going through mentally. "I had to go through a lot these last eight months / Therapy, my mental health / I, I, I put down the lean, put down the percs." He also seems to address his ex later into this spoken verse adding, "The person you made me this way / And just know I love you forever sincerely, always true / And all the tears that I shared, I was cryin' for me and you, baby." There's plenty more introspection, minimal production to give the words centerstage, and as a result these aspects create a moody listening experience.

Houston-born and Louisville-raised singer Vory has made his full-fledged return with You Made Me This Way. It's the first album since 2022's Lost Souls and follows up on a turbulent 2024. Just over a year ago now, Meek Mill kicked the artist off of his DreamChasers imprint after a couple of harrowing videos made their way online. The clips showed Vory threatening his girlfriend at the time, even going as far as to say, "I will literally get you killed, for real." This left the Philly MC no choice but to cut ties with him.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.