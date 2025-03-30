Netflix Taps Yvonne Orji To Host Viral Pop The Balloon Dating Show

Pop The Balloon became a viral sensation on YouTube that have created different variations worldwide, including Africa and U.K.

Pop the Balloon or Find Love is making the leap from viral sensation to a full-fledged streaming event. Since its YouTube debut in late 2023, the speed dating series has captivated millions, even earning a parody on Saturday Night Live featuring Dave Chappelle. Now, after amassing millions of views over 48 episodes, the hit show is heading to Netflix. The streaming platform confirmed the move on Thursday, unveiling Pop the Balloon Live, a high-stakes, reimagined version of the original. Executive producer Matt Sharp emphasized the evolution of the concept. He states: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix. This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry, and unpredictability.”

Created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli, the original series followed a single contestant searching for love among potential matches. Each holding a red balloon. The elimination process was simple: if they weren’t interested in someone, they popped the balloon. Netflix promises to elevate the drama with unexpected twists, higher stakes, and celebrity appearances. 

Pop The Balloon 

Acclaimed actress Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Night School, The Blackening) will take on hosting duties. She brings her signature charm and wit to the show. Special guests include Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle), Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom), and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum).

Matundu and Amuli, now serving as executive producers, expressed their excitement in a statement: “Watching Pop the Balloon grow beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting. From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience its next chapter on Netflix.” Pop the Balloon Live premieres April 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. As the stakes rise, so will the tension—because in this game, when the balloon pops, so does the chance at love.

