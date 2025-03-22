LaVar Ball Shouts Out His Sons For Giving Him Strength To Persevere Through Foot Amputation

LaVar Ball has been going through it over the last month (and probably longer). But thanks to his family, especially his three boys, he's managed to fight on behalf of them. Per Complex, the Big Baller Brand businessman sat down recently with Slam Magazine to discuss his shocking foot amputation. If you want to hear the words directly from him, fast forward to the six-minute mark of the YouTube clip below. He reveals that it was definitely not easy at all, but the love from LiAngelo, Lonzo, and LaMelo helped him keep going.

"I must admit, my boys kept me rolling because a couple of times I was like, 'I can’t do any more blood transfusions, I can’t do any more operations on my body, I’m ready to shut it down. It was enough for me," he said. "But I’m here for a bigger purpose." What led him to start thinking that way originally was due to all of the consecutive operations that the doctors had to go through with. LaVar details, "First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then, they cut off my foot. Then, they said ‘We almost gotta go knee high for another surgery.'"

Ball added, "I’m just like these surgeries; this is too many. It makes you think, just kill me and let me go about my business." But he's still here and has reportedly been doing better over the ensuing weeks. Still, it was hard to hear about this saddening and distressing news. It was said that his struggles with diabetes were what caused him to get his foot removed.