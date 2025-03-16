Coyote & Ab-Soul Are Accepting All Challengers While "Runnin All Fades"

Coyote, the rising Los Angeles rap duo, joins forces with Ab-Soul for "Runnin All Fades," a track that blends street realism with lyrical dexterity. This collaboration brings together Coyote’s sharp storytelling and Ab-Soul’s intricate wordplay, resulting in a song that pulses with raw intensity. A haunting instrumental lays the foundation, featuring ominous melodies and pounding percussion. The production mirrors the track’s energy—gritty, urgent, and unrelenting. Coyote delivers verses laced with firsthand narratives, capturing the weight of survival in an unforgiving environment. Their words cut through the beat with a directness that feels lived-in and unfiltered.

Ab-Soul, known for his cerebral approach, complements the duo’s rugged delivery with layered metaphors and introspective musings. His verse deepens the song’s thematic weight, balancing street wisdom with philosophical depth. "Runnin All Fades" thrives on chemistry. Coyote and Ab-Soul trade bars seamlessly, their styles distinct yet complementary. The track is more than a showcase of lyrical skill—it’s a testament to resilience, a reflection of the struggles and codes that define life beyond the mainstream spotlight.

This release solidifies Coyote’s presence in the Los Angeles hip-hop scene while reaffirming Ab-Soul’s position as one of rap’s most thoughtful lyricists. "Runnin All Fades" is an exciting listen. It delivers both substance and style with pure honesty.

"Runnin All Fades" - Coyote Ft. Ab-Soul & Python P

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm sick of these dudes I see them Applause

Every time that I lose even tho that I'm starving I'm sharing my food

I'm sick of the rules I'm breaking them too

I'm sick of these critics they try to put me in a box