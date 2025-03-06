Key Nyata Recruits Denzel Curry, Pouya, Shakewell, & KXLLSWXTCH For Dark Single "Head Hunting"

Washington rapper Key Nyata has assembled a stacked set of features for his lead single of an upcoming tape he just announced.

I smoke and I smoke and I smoke, but I'm never chillin' I've been itchin' to make a killin' If it's money in it then I'm totally with it When I'm on mentions, I get totally frigid It get cold in my soul, feel like I'm ready to die I'm alone on that road, but at least I'm makin' a try

It's his first solo release since "Looking for That Bag," which dropped last May. It went on to be the lead-off track for his most recent project, DONT FOLD, Vol. 1, an EP. Key Nyata has yet to drop an album since 2020's The Cyanide Syndicate. However, that could change with "Head Hunting" as its being billed as the promotional cut for the second DONT FOLD. It remains to be seen if that will be an actual LP, but its exciting to think about. Especially because of fire this song is. Nyata brings on Zeltron, rekindling that connection, but three other guests enter the fray. Shakewell, KXLLSWXTCH, and Pouya are here as well for this incredibly dark Memphis-style track. It sounds like it would fit right on KOTMS and standout which says a lot. Check it out below.

Key Nyata made some noise last year thanks to his nabbing the biggest collaborations of his career. The Seattle native got to work alongside Florida's own Denzel Curry for a couple of tracks. Both of them made the cut for King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 and its deluxe, KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH, respectively. Nyata scored features on "ULTRA SHXT" and "P.O.P." which also guest starred Sauce Walka. All of that momentum he accrued in 2024 is now being translated to 2025 with this new single, "Head Hunting."

