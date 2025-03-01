Lil Skies & Landon Cube Reunite To Reflect On Their Careers On "2Much 2Fast"

Lil Skies and Landon Cube were two hitmakers back in the late 2010s. Even most casual hip-hop listeners will almost certainly remember the pair of emo/pop rap bangers from 2017. "Red Roses" and "Nowadays" were everywhere during that time. Both artists in general though were looking like the next stars in the genre for a little a while. However, as soon as the 2020s hit, the narrative changed pretty briskly. For most, their music just wasn't hitting the same and that of course led the "fall off" conversations to start. But they really haven't done much to quiet the noise. Lil Skies has especially been a victim of this over the last year.

It happens to a lot of artists unfortunately, which should be expected because of how cutthroat we all know music to be. Lil Skies and Landon Cube surely know this, and they have definitely been hearing what consumers have perpetuated online about them. It's why they are touching on it on their new song, "2Much 2Fast." It's the first release together in almost three years and on the chorus, they wonder if they got too much notoriety and fame too early into their careers. Hilariously, the music video begins with some Joe Shmoe saying they have indeed fallen off. Skies and Cube then muse on it after watching it on their old-fashioned TV in a decrepit home with no door. It's a moody relationship cut as well as they touch on how they are going to make it in the industry for themselves, their partners, and at any cost necessary.