Flau'jae Refines Her Sound With Sophisticated "Flau & B" EP

Flau'jae is a multi-faceted talent. She's best known for being a stellar college basketball player on the LSU Tigers. As a musician, though, Flau'jae transposes her court finesse on to an irresistible blend of hip hop and R&B. She's able to juggle both sounds with ease, but, as evidenced by the title of her latest EP, Flau & B, she's leaning into one genre more than the other. Don't worry, there's still plenty of bars. Flau's ability to gives her rhymes a sing-songy cadence ensures that she doesn't stray too far from the sound that fans have come to know and love.

"Gave You My Love" is a perfect example. The beat and sample are gorgeous, a veritable hit record that's punctuated by Flau'jae's catchy cadence. "Get It Out the Way" is a more traditional R&B track in terms of subject matter and tone, but once again, Flau's flows take center stage. She skates over every type of R&B production imaginable here, which keeps the EP from getting stagnant. "I Blame You" is a moodier cut that showcases her singing, while "Need You by My Side" is a snappy throwback to 2000s R&B. Flau & B is everything fans could hope for and more. We're excited for the artist's next album.

Flau'jae Seamlessly Blends Genres On Latest Release

