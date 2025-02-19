Flau'jae Refines Her Sound With Sophisticated "Flau & B" EP

BY Elias Andrews 17 Views
She showcases her musical range.

Flau'jae is a multi-faceted talent. She's best known for being a stellar college basketball player on the LSU Tigers. As a musician, though, Flau'jae transposes her court finesse on to an irresistible blend of hip hop and R&B. She's able to juggle both sounds with ease, but, as evidenced by the title of her latest EP, Flau & B, she's leaning into one genre more than the other. Don't worry, there's still plenty of bars. Flau's ability to gives her rhymes a sing-songy cadence ensures that she doesn't stray too far from the sound that fans have come to know and love.

"Gave You My Love" is a perfect example. The beat and sample are gorgeous, a veritable hit record that's punctuated by Flau'jae's catchy cadence. "Get It Out the Way" is a more traditional R&B track in terms of subject matter and tone, but once again, Flau's flows take center stage. She skates over every type of R&B production imaginable here, which keeps the EP from getting stagnant. "I Blame You" is a moodier cut that showcases her singing, while "Need You by My Side" is a snappy throwback to 2000s R&B. Flau & B is everything fans could hope for and more. We're excited for the artist's next album.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Flau'jae Seamlessly Blends Genres On Latest Release

Flau & B tracklist:

  1. All I Got
  2. Otw
  3. Gave You My Love
  4. Blind Love
  5. Get It Out the Way
  6. I Blame You
  7. Need You by My Side

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
