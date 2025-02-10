Real Recognize Rio Drops New Album To Prove You "Don't Count Me Out"

Real Recognize Rio is making waves with his latest album, Don't Count Me Out, solidifying his place in Atlanta’s rap scene. Hailing from the gritty streets of Zone 6, Rio embodies the raw energy of trap music, drawing inspiration from the street legends who turned hip-hop into a pathway out of hardship. Now signed to 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment, he is carving his own lane with an unmistakable voice and unfiltered storytelling.

As 21 Savage’s latest protégé, Rio has built an impressive catalog, with over 40 tracks, albums, and music videos. Rio collaborations with heavyweights like Young Nudy, Lil Harold, Toosii, Money Man, and Pee Wee Longway showcase his versatility and ability to hold his own among industry giants. His lyrical skill and authenticity set him apart, making him one of the most compelling voices in modern trap. His relentless drive has led him to major stages, including a co-headlining spot at Atlanta’s Club Digital. He also made waves on the On The Radar series, performing alongside his Slaughter Gang labelmates and Quality Control artists. His presence in the industry continues to grow, fueled by a deep commitment to his craft.

Rio’s music reflects survival, ambition, and transformation. His lyrics paint vivid portraits of life on the streets while emphasizing resilience and the power of self-improvement. Though awards have yet to come, his raw storytelling and determination have earned him industry respect. More than just an artist, he’s a voice for those striving for something greater, turning struggle into triumph one track at a time

Don't Count Me Out - Real Recognize Rio

Official Tracklist

Hard To Lie

2. Overly Turnt

3. Project Baby

4. Fresh As Hell

5. Rich Shit

6. Be My Peace

7. Knockin It Out

8. Mama I'm Sorry

9. Where I'm From

10. Die Rich (feat. Baby Money)

11. So Fine

12. Still Flossin

13. In Too Deep

14. Irv Gotti

15. Tell Me If I'm Wrong (feat. Lil Kee)

16. Focused On Myself

17. Lead On You

18. Turn It Up