Stalley Stays In His Bag With Stylish New EP "Spoiler Pack"

Stalley has always put out quality music. The rapper was the unsung hero of the MMG label in the 2010s. His sound, largely based in melody and reflectiveness, always seemed at odds with the other names on the label. That said, his consistently quality output has earned him a devoted cult following. Stalley did it again on his latest EP, Spoiler Pack. The two song collection sees the Ohio rapper get in his bag and dish out two high quality bangers that revel in atmosphere and old school bravado.

The first song, "Gawdlley's Breath," sees Stalley flex on his enemies over a menacing drum loop. There isn't anything complicated or novel about the rapper's approach on this song. It's sound, and it sounds good, and that's pretty much all there is to it. Stalley has always maintained a good "feel" to his music, and the feeling extends to the second song on the EP, "Spoiler Kits." This one has a bit more energy, and it allows Stalley to trade bars with LE$. The two artists flash plenty of chemistry, and the song fits with its predecessor without sounding like a weak B-side. The Ohio fan favorite does it again.

