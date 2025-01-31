MF DOOM & Madlib's First Demo Sequence Of "Madvillainy" Finally Sees A Digital Release

DOOM's estate continues to handle his legacy with great care.

If you remember, MF DOOM actually refers to the over-eager folks out there releasing the tape in its unfinished state on "Rhinestone Cowboy." "It speaks well of the hyper base / Wasn't even tweaked and it leaked into cyberspace / Couldn't wait for the snipes to place / At least a tracklist in bold print typeface." Overall, this just adds more intriguing lore to the album and continues to show why MF DOOM is such a coveted and dearly missed MC. Moreover, the Madvillainy Demos have already seen a handful of physical releases over the years. The most recent was last November with a vinyl version becoming available. Then, in 2008 it was on cassette as part of a Madvillainy 2 box set. It may lose its aura a little due to it being on DSPs now, but we would be lying if we said we weren't happy.

MF DOOM's estate has cooked once again, doing so with the Madvillainy Demos. This is the very first series of demos that were concocted by the late underground icon and his partner in crime, Madlib. Each song you will hear below includes vocal cuts from MF DOOM and they were touched up at 'Lib's Bomb Shelter studio in L.A. Tragically, leaks were happening back then as well, and it wound up making its way onto the internet. However, as you all know by now, Madvillainy is held in such high regard, so it truly never lost its motion.

