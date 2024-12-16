Yasiin Bey To Return With "Money Christmas" EP On Bandcamp

Yasiin Bey, one of the most elusive rappers of our time, is back... sort of. The Brooklyn MC formerly known as Mos Def is hitting fans with a bit of a curveball, which he's been accustomed to doing now for the last several years. Recently, the Black Star artist made a big announcement to his Instagram page regarding a listening experience of sorts. "ASIIN BEY PRESENTS ‘MONEY CHRISTMAS’. LIVE STREAM PERFORMANCE EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE ON BANDCAMP. WHATEVER YOU THINK IT IS … IT’S NOT THAT," He begins. "LIVE STREAM SUNDAY DECEMBER 15TH AT 8.00PM CET / 7.00PM GMT / 2.00PM EST / 11.00AM PST BROADCAST GLOBALLY." This Money Christmas he's referring to is what's being billed as an EP.
For those wondering, tickets for the event were $7.99. He's taking the songs he performed during this livestream and putting all of them onto this project. Of course, they are going to be mixed and mastered for everyone's listening pleasure. Bey did say that the concert was still going to be available to watch for 48 hours after its conclusion. However, it's nowhere to be found. According to Consequence Sound, "24-48 hours after the performance" the actual tape can be bought. So far though, Yasiin Bey has not shared Money Christmas on Bandcamp, the only place to hear it. Instead, it just says to pre-order for $9.99. With that said, that means there isn't any information on the songs in any capacity. Hopefully, fans will be able to get their hands on it by sometime tonight or no later than Tuesday.