Memphis’s Fayro Harshly Disses Three-6-Mafia In “Frayser Boy” & More On Double Album “Weight On It”

Fayro targets Three-6-Mafia In double disc like Pac.

In a year of rap beef, one more joins the fray in Fayro and DJ Paul, Juicy J. The prominent Memphis recording artist addresses his issues with legendary natives Thrre-6-Mafia with a double album, led by the diss track “Frayser Boy.” Blending claims with his undeniable blend of catchy hooks and signature lingo, Fayro attracts attention using a vintage hip-hop war blueprint. Any hip-hop enthusiast will appreciate the depth and variety provided by regional collaborations and standout singles on the album.

The talk around “Frayser Boy” resulted in the popularity of other album cuts such as “Memories In Memphis,” “Uh Uh Uh,” and “Get You One.” Fay describes “Frayser Boy” as a statement. The controversial yet cocky and confident release tells the story of a real-life situation. The history between Fayro and Three-Six-Mafia remains unconfirmed outside of the two parties from Memphis. The emerging star has a lengthy resume, including various Memphis hip-hop legends such as Lil Whyte and Kia Shine. With a known diss to Triple 6, Weight On It was released to an anticipated audience.

Using hardcore, heartfelt, and comedic hip-hop, Fayro tells a story about growing up in Memphis. Throughout the two-disc drop, listeners are taken on an audible journey and provided with a sonic treat. His skill in fusing genres and styles has positioned the album as a regional classic. Three-6-Mafia have not commented on Fayro’s album yet, but as history would tell, the group is known to respond to any and all disses. Juicy J released a jazz album over the summer while DJ Paul has been busy with his solo career. In 2023, the legendary group suffered the loss of Gangsta Boo.

“Frayser Boy” - Fayro

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe it's because I'm pressure

Foot on they neck like some Reeboks

Let them know it's a message, the things you can find out behind bars

From Greenbriar to High Park, I used to bump your album like, 'this man hard'

Come to find out behind the scenes, you scamming artists with a chime card?