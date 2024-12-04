Yeat Reveals Bizarre Communication Method He Prefers To Speaking

BYElias Andrews168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yeat Performs At PNE Forum
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 03: American rapper Yeat performs on stage at PNE Forum on April 03, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
We would've never guessed.

Yeat is a star. In a hip hop genre dominated by increasingly older stars, he has managed to amass a passionate fanbase and a handful of critically acclaimed albums. Yeat is the closer thing to a star that one can be without a smash single. Part of the rapper's allure has to be, undoubtedly, his oddness. He really lets it rip during interviews, and is unafraid of sharing his eccentricities with those who listen to his music. Eccentricities that reached a whole new level during a recent print interview.

Yeat was the subject of a profile on The Face. The rapper discussed his creative process, and his plans for the future, but it was the unrelated material that confused fans. The journalist who wrote the piece, and conducted the interview, claimed that Yeat shared some info about communication. He claimed the 2093 rapper preferred to use Morse Code to communicate, instead of, you know, speaking. "Yeat claims [its] his preferred mode of communication because it allows him to ​'speak with no emotion,'" the author explained.

Read More: Yeat Confuses Fans By Dissing Rosie O'Donnell On Instagram Stories

Yeat Also Claims To Have Never Seen A TV Show

Don't worry, there were examples. The author claimed the rapper often answers questions by clicking on a typewriter. He will even do so over the phone, if the answers can be whittled down to a simple "yes" or "no" response. Yeat even told the person conducting the interview that his friends have "memorized" the different sounds that the "Y" and "N" keys make on the typewriter. The rapper went on to claim that he's never watched a movie or episode of television in his life. It's here the mischievous side of Yeat is made very obvious.

The rapper reportedly told the interviewer that he he was a fan of Atlanta. He then corrected himself, recalling his previous boast. "Amazing," he said, before adding: "Heard of it." Yeat then claimed that he link up with Atlanta creator Donald Glover on a different television show in the future. The notion of Yeat and Glover linking up is intriguing. It also makes sense, given that the rapper appeared on Glover's latest Childish Gambino album. Given his obvious propensity for stretching the truth, though, it's hard to tell if it will actually happen.

Read More: Drake Shouts Out Yeat's Name During Performance Of "Sticky" On Tour

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...