Yeat Reveals Bizarre Communication Method He Prefers To Speaking

Yeat is a star. In a hip hop genre dominated by increasingly older stars, he has managed to amass a passionate fanbase and a handful of critically acclaimed albums. Yeat is the closer thing to a star that one can be without a smash single. Part of the rapper's allure has to be, undoubtedly, his oddness. He really lets it rip during interviews, and is unafraid of sharing his eccentricities with those who listen to his music. Eccentricities that reached a whole new level during a recent print interview.

Yeat was the subject of a profile on The Face. The rapper discussed his creative process, and his plans for the future, but it was the unrelated material that confused fans. The journalist who wrote the piece, and conducted the interview, claimed that Yeat shared some info about communication. He claimed the 2093 rapper preferred to use Morse Code to communicate, instead of, you know, speaking. "Yeat claims [its] his preferred mode of communication because it allows him to ​'speak with no emotion,'" the author explained.

Yeat Also Claims To Have Never Seen A TV Show

Don't worry, there were examples. The author claimed the rapper often answers questions by clicking on a typewriter. He will even do so over the phone, if the answers can be whittled down to a simple "yes" or "no" response. Yeat even told the person conducting the interview that his friends have "memorized" the different sounds that the "Y" and "N" keys make on the typewriter. The rapper went on to claim that he's never watched a movie or episode of television in his life. It's here the mischievous side of Yeat is made very obvious.