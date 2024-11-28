Kanye West's 2020 Tweet About The "Big Three" Resurfaces Amidst Feud

Ye seemingly wanted peace.

The "Big Three" has really imploded in 2024. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole declared war on each other, and chaos has ensued. Drake and Cole's careers have suffered, and Lamar has become the new king of the genre. Kanye West, meanwhile, looms over the "Big Three." He's a major influence on all three artists, and has had complicated relationships with each of them over the years. He even got on a remix to "Like That" to throw shots at Drake and Cole. This combativeness was not always the case, though. A tweet from 2020 shows that Kanye West had other plans in mind for the talented trio.

West's 2020 post about Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole has gone semi viral in the wake of Drake's legal drama. He praised all three artists, and claimed that he wanted to get them all in the same room in the interest of doing something great for the genre. "We need J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr," Kanye West wrote. "It's time to get free… we will not argue… while somebody we don't know in Europe is getting paid." It's a fascinating idea, given how fractured the relationships between all four of these men have become in the last few years.

Kanye West Wanted To "Free" Drake, Kendrick And Cole

Kanye West's tweet is also fascinating given its business implications. The rapper has been rallying against the traditional label system for a decade. He's suffered financial losses as a result, but he has also claimed to be "free" as a result. Conversely, he called out Drake for being a product of the label machine, and someone who did the biding of those in power. Kanye West suggesting that the biggest rappers in the world team up is so powerful because he alludes to taking back power. He wants to see the men he influenced break "free" of the system.