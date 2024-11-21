ESPN Reveals If Stephen A Smith Will Be On “Inside The NBA”

BYCaroline Fisher44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Inside The NBA" is headed to ESPN.

Recently, it was announced that "Inside The NBA" is headed to ESPN sometime in the not-so-distant future. This left fans with many questions, including whether or not Stephen A Smith will have any part in it. The network's content president Burke Magnus addressed this question during a recent chat with Sports Illustrated. According to him, it's not likely.

“We have no plans to do that,” he began. “And that’s because, frankly, the construct of the deal really doesn’t — that’s not how it was conceived. What is conceived is that Turner, as they have always done with this show, with this cast, with the people involved behind the scenes, are going to continue to do what they’ve always done. And we’re going to distribute it on the ESPN platform. Frankly, that’s exactly what we want. We don’t want to change it, we don’t want to interject new talent into it. We don’t want to really do anything to it."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Reveals If He’d Ever Consider Running For President

ESPN Content President Confirms There Are "No Plans" To Put Stephen A Smith On "Inside The NBA"

Stephen A. Smith in 2021. Tori Lynn Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Magnus' clarification comes just a few days after Smith reacted to the news of "Inside The NBA" moving to ESPN for the upcoming season on The Stephen A. Smith Show. "Major credit goes to Commissioner Adam Silver and ESPN President James Pitaro for bringing this deal to life, allowing a much-loved show to remain in circulation, even as streaming rights shift hands," he said at the time. “It's fantastic to see the show still produced in Atlanta by the folks from TNT, now airing on ESPN and ABC.”

"This doesn't affect me at all with 'First Take' and other projects I have going on," he continued. "Plus, I'm thrilled for my friends—the hosts of 'Inside the NBA.' Ernie Johnson is a remarkable human being, and Shaquille O'Neal is like a brother to me. Kenny Smith and I go way back, and of course, Charles Barkley is someone I hold in high regard."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Channels Ice Cube In Fiery Response To Kevin Durant's "Clown" Comment

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...