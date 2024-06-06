TNT Is Reportedly In Talks With The NBA To Save "Inside The NBA"

There may be a way to save the iconic basketball show.

The NBA is close to signing a new media rights agreement. In this agreement, ESPN, NBC, and Amazon may contribute $76 billion to the league's books over the following few years. Warner Bros. Discovery, which has partnered with the NBA since 198. Despite that, they have been left out of the conversation surrounding the league's new media partnerships for weeks. This is a huge issue because Turner Sports, the parent company of Warner, is what runs the NBA on TNT and the popular Inside the NBA, which stars Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny "The Jet" Smith.

Though much discussion has focused on Inside the NBA's termination due to the NBA's Warner collaboration disintegrating in the wake of the new media rights agreement, it seems like things might be heading in a different direction. According to Front Office Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery is still pursuing a new agreement with the NBA. Now, they are negotiating a potential fourth media rights package with commissioner Adam Silver and the organization.

TNT Is Fighting To Save "Inside The NBA"

The NBA may be interested in a fourth package, given the money involved. Despite the fact that the league has concentrated on the three deals it has negotiated with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon. This fourth, smaller media package may include the regular season and a few postseason games. With all the talk about Inside the NBA, the NBA might be on to something, creating a smaller media package right now. Globally, Barkley, Smith, O'Neal, and Johnson are revered by hoops fans. Many people consider their show to be the greatest sports program on television since it has been so successful over the years.