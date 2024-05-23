LeBron James And Charles Barkley Receive Backlash For Caitlin Clark Support

LeBron James and Charles Barkley have shown their support for Caitlin Clark. Clark has received some criticism from fans about her start to the WNBA season. As the number one pick in the WNBA draft, she has massive expectations of her. As a superstar in college, she is looked at as someone who can grow the women's game and push it forward. Much of the criticism from actual players in the WNBA came weeks ago. While Clark was making her national Championship game run, Diana Taurasi was singled out as being overly negative towards Clark. Criticism isn't coming from other WNBA players. Rather, they are highlighting the already established stars and other strong rookies outside of Clark instead of making everything about a single player.

LeBron James recently came out in support of Caitlin Clark. He remarked upon the expectations on her shoulders. He gave her advice to try to get in first with the vets. She needs too listen when she needs t, and speak up when asked. Last night, during TNT's coverage of the Western Conference Finals, Charles Barkley went on a rant about women being petty towards Caitlin Clark, coming to her defense. Many fans have noted that these figures haven't gone this hard for other WNBA players like MVP Aja Wilson or phenomenal rookie Angel Reese. Even WNBA players have now responded to Chuck and LeBron.

LeBron And Charles Barkley Catch Heat for Catilin Clark Support

Barkley said last night, "You women out there, y'all petty, man… Y'all should be thanking that girl [Clark] for getting y'all ass private charters." Barkley continued, "All the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA, don't be petty like dudes. Listen, what she's accomplished, give her her flowers." He then echoed LeBrons james similar sentiments towards Clark and "pettiness." Fans and those close to the WNBA have called out Sir Charles for being misguided. ESPN" 's Chiney Ogwumike, who covers the WNBA extensively, was adamant on Twitter, saying she doesn't know a single player who isn't grateful for the increased spotlight Caitlin Clark and her fellow rookies are bringing to the league.

This is a case of believing everything you see on social media. Charles is likely referring to people who are newcomers to the women's game trying to score points and give their opinions on a subject they are new to. Why would WNBA players hate on finally flying private during the season? The Caitlin Clark story is a great one for the game, but people continue to take it to places it doesn't need to go to instead of just enjoying the ride.

