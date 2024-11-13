Melania Trump Reportedly Won't Move Back Into The White House Full Time

First Lady Melania Trump introduces her husband President Donald Trump during a rally June 19, 2019, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.Craig Bailey / FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things have changed, it seems.

Melania Trump will be the First Lady once more. Donald Trump's wife will be sworn in for her second term as the President's spouse come January. But things are different. CNN reported that Mrs. Trump will not be moving back into the White House full time during her husband's second term. It's deemed highly "unlikely" that she will spend much time at the State Capital. This is due to perceived tensions between her and her husband.

CNN reported that Melania Trump will spend most of her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. Sources allege that she wants to spend time with her friends in Florida and spend time with her son, Barron, who is currently attending New York University. "As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach," they told the outlet. "She will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else." Despite her alleged choice to avoid living in the White House full time, Melania Trump will still carry out First Lady duties. She reportedly plans to attend state dinners and maintain her "platform and priorities as first lady."

Melania Trump Allegedly Wants To Be Near Her Son Barron

White House residency is not the only offer Melania Trump has turned down in recent weeks. The former model has reportedly turned down a White House meeting with current First Lady, Jill Biden, as well. The meeting is a tradition, in terms of First Ladies passing the mantle, but Daily Mail reported that Mrs. Trump already had commitments related to her recently published memoir. Melania Trump's decisions have led many to speculate as to the nature of her relationship with her husband.

Melania was notably absent from large portions of Donald Trump's recent campaign. There were even allegations that the incoming President used a body double for Melania to accompany him to the polls on November 5. To be clear, these allegations were never proven. Melanie Trump and Donald Trump haven't publicly discussed the status of their marriage, either. All the public has to go on are their decisions. CNN did claim that there's "no internal backlash among the president-elect’s team" with regards to Melania's living arrangements.

