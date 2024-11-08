Vory Asks "Who Don't Like Me" On Latest Three-Song EP

Vory has had quite the career. In 2015, at age 17, he co-wrote Bryson Tiller's hit single "Don't." In 2018, he won a Grammy Award for his work on The Carters' ( Beyonce and Jay-Z ) album, Everything Is Love. The same year, he co-wrote Drake 's track "Mob Ties," which appeared on his album Scorpion. He also signed to Capitol Records, releasing Lucky Me, his debut EP, after a couple of years of releasing singles independently. In 2021, he worked with Kanye West on Donda, Ye's tenth studio album. After that, he released Lost Souls, his debut album, after signing with Dream Chasers and Universal Music Group following a departure from Capitol. The album also featured Ye and others.

Now, Vory is once again an independent artist, and it seems that he's loving the life away from a record label. Who Don't Like Me is the Louisville rapper/singer's latest EP. The title track feels like he's lifting the stress from being signed to a major label off his shoulders, talking about how he doesn't care who likes him at this point. "Blood Money," featuring Tracy T, is an understated track, with some impressive bass and a self-assured flow from Vory. The three tracks show off his blend of talents, talents that allowed him to work on music by some of the biggest names hip-hop and R&B have to offer. Musically, the EP goes from an anthemic trap-oriented banger to more R&B-focused, similar to a track by the aforementioned Bryson Tiller. At only three tracks and less than ten minutes, it is a quick listen by an underrated artist. Check out Who Don't Like Me below.