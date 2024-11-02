Lil Peep's Estate Releases "Latitude" On Late Rapper's 28th Birthday

Another posthumous release.

The late Lil Peep would have been 28 years old on November 1. Born Gustav Åhr, the Los Angeles (by way of Allentown, Pennsylvania) rapper turned heads from a young age. He emerged as a popular act on SoundCloud by 2015, with his blend of trap, emo, and lo-fi resonating with younger fans. At the time of his untimely death in November 2017, Lil Peep was on the cusp of a mainstream breakthrough. He was just 21 years old. And now, to commemorate the birthday of the late burgeoning star, Peep's estate officially released "Latitude." The track had been floating around online for over a year, but only as a leak. This streaming release makes it formal.

"Latitude" was one of the first songs Lil Peep recorded. It's so old that he was still using the name "Trap Goose," which he changed in 2015 because his mother called him "Peep" as a child. It's a spacey track, with a laid-back beat and Peep rapping in an equally relaxed flow. The track sounds similar to a lot of what was starting to get noticed online at that time. If you remember the YouTube channel SwagyTracks, it's reminiscent of a track that would have gotten several million views after being posted there. The hook is catchy, and Lil Peep's energy (or intentional lack thereof) turns it into a smooth listen, showing a surprising amount of polish for a then-17-year-old. Check out "Latitude," an early track from a rapper lost way too soon, below.

Lil Peep - "Latitude"