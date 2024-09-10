ShittyBoyz Continue To Drop Eccentric Bars On "3 Man Weave" Album

You know what you're getting.

ShittyBoyz are not for everyone. The name kind of says it all. Some listeners are going to put off, some are going to fully buy into the absurdity of the trio and love the music. One thing's for certain, the trio is never going to change. 3 Man Weave is more of the same wavy, eccentric hip hop that ShittyBoyz have built their name on. It's a little long, and can be repetitive, but the standout cuts are so catchy that they will stick in their head whether you want them to or not. This is evident from the hard-hitting opener, "07 LeBron."

The artwork and the title of the opener may lead you to think that 3 Man Weave is some focused concept album about the basketball court. It's not. ShittyBoyz quickly stray from this theme, and proceed to delve into any topic they please. It mostly works. "Polynesian" has a chilled out beat that brings out the best in terms of the trio's flows. "Big Dawgs" takes on more of a West Coast sound, with an aggressive Tommy G feature to boot. "Brand New" and "Live from the Lab" are the clear standouts here, though. They use lush, 80s samples as the foundation for aggressive ShittyBoyz bars, and the combination never fails. It'd be nice to hear the trio on a whole project with that production. As it stands, though, 3 Man Weave is an entertaining showcase for ShittyBoyz to refine their formula.

ShittyBoyz Find A Groove On Their Latest Album

3 Man Weave tracklist:

  1. 07 Bron
  2. 5 Min of Barkin
  3. Polynesian
  4. Maroon 5
  5. Big Dawgs (featuring Tommy G)
  6. Brand New
  7. Ed Edd & Eddy
  8. Five Guys
  9. Intercontinental
  10. Last Dragon 2
  11. Live from the Lab
  12. Back 3 Back
  13. On the Loose
  14. Project X
  15. Skippin States
  16. Stilly Willy
  17. Suited & Booted
  18. Therapist
  19. Talkin Crazy
  20. TSWN (featuring GlockBoyz Teejaee & Fmb Dz)

