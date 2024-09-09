Laila! Showcases Her Immense Talent On New Album "Gap Year!"

Laila! is a star in the making.

The new project is a total of 17 songs and it last for about 45 minutes. It is the perfect length and it contains some amazing melodies that will help get you through the Fall cuffing season. Overall, these tracks are filled with heartbreak and lyrics about the pitfalls of relationships. Laila! is a great songwriter and with each track, she showcases just how much potential is there. Hopefully, fans will tap in and give the whole project a listen. It is well-deserved.

Laila! is a young up and coming artist who just so happens to be the daughter of Yasiin Bey . However, make no mistake, she is carving out her own lane for herself. In fact, her immense talent should eradicate any sort of "nepo baby" allegation. With her hit song "Not My Problem ," Laila! was put on everyone's radar earlier this year. Now, she is here with her new album Gap Year! and it is one of the most gorgeous r&b albums you will hear all of 2024.

