Kanye West Plays New Song With Skepta At "Vultures 2" Party

Knowing Kanye, this could be released tomorrow or not at all.

Kanye West premiered a new song with British grime MC Skepta tentatively titled “Cash Cow” at a private party for Vultures. Footage from the event offers a snippet of the previously unheard track. The few seconds of audio features Ye and Skepta delivering bars one after the other. The beat sounds more in line with what Skepta raps over than what fans know Ye for.

It is not clear if the track will be saved for Vultures 3. There is a chance that Ye adds it to Vultures 2 as one of the album's many bonus tracks. Considering West's spotty release history in the last ten years, there is also a possibility that the song never sees the light of day. Kanye West and Skepta’s relationship goes back nearly a decade. However, they have yet to officially appear on a track together. Skepta previously shared a snippet of West on a remix of his track, “Peace of Mind,” during West's rollout for Donda, his tenth LP.

In addition, Skepta received credit as a songwriter on Kanye West's 2018 track, "I Thought About Killing You" alongside fellow British rapper Wiley. The duo's most famous crossover came at the 2015 BRIT Awards. At that show, West premiered “All Day” alongside Allan Kingdom, Theophilus London and several UK hip-hop stars.