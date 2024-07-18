TeeFlii And Mustard Reconcile After Years Of Beefing Over Credit

The West Coast continues to heal.

TeeFlii and Mustard were inseparable during the 2010s. The two Los Angeles artists came up at the same time, and collaborated on multiple songs. Things took a sour turn in 2022, though, and the former friends became enemies. They've spent the last couple years keeping their distance, but the pendulum swung back on the evening of July 16. TeeFlii decided to reach out to Mustard via Twitter, and squash the beef once and for all.

The whole exchange stemmed from Mustard's new single "Pray for Me." The iconic producer actually spit a verse on the song, and addressed his falling out with TeeFlii in the process. "Instead of arguing on Live I should have prayed with TeeFlii," he rapped. "I could have gotten straight to the point instead of letting jokes fly." The regret was palpable, and TeeFlii obviously took notice. The singer got on Twitter after the song's release and reciprocated the positive energy. "I forgive u bro @mustard," he wrote. "I know I don’t mind praying with u or for u." The singer then apologized for the role he played in their 2022 falling out. "I apologize for running to the net wit our issue," he added. "I didn’t stop to think about our family’s kids none of that so on my part as a brother my fault."

TeeFlii Responded To Mustard's Heartfelt New Single

The incident both Mustard and TeeFlii reference happened on Instagram Live. The two artists got into a heated argument about the credit each of them should receive. TeeFlii claimed that their collab single "24 Hours" was Mustard's first platinum plaque. Mustard, who was already an established hitmaker by the time the 2014 single dropped, grew frustrated. He felt like TeeFlii was trying to take credit for what he'd built. "Are you high, n**ga?! You do know 'Rack City' came out way before I even met you, right," he asserted. "You are not the reason why I’m successful."