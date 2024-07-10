Philadelphia Man Wanted For Ejaculating On A Women's Leg In A Dollar Tree

If you are from the city of Philadelphia or the surrounding area, call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

A truly unsettling and disgusting crime is currently under investigation in Philadelphia after a man was caught on video ejaculating onto a woman's leg in a local Dolla Tree. The footage is all over the internet right now and we can only imagine what this innocent lady is going through. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, it happened at the 56 E. Snyder Ave. location. Store employees spoke with the Philadelphia Police Department Specials Victims Unit and told them that this man visits the Snyder Plaza where their establishment is. Additionally, he is generally around the local I-95 underpass, which is a possible spot where is vehicle could be.

This Philadelphia man was described to the authorities as someone in the 25–30-year-old range. He measures out to be at least 6'0" tall, "stocky build, a short receding hairline and a full beard". Finally, he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. Not helping the man's case is that the shirt spells an equally gross phrase, "IT'S NOT GOING TO LICK ITSELF".

The Internet Is In Utter Shock Over This Philadelphia Man's Actions

Local news stations are imploring that if anyone from the area has seen him to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 immediately. As for the clip provided by No Jumper you can very audibly hear the poor woman yell out at the guy, "You go to hell b****!". It is quite a saddening and gross video, so if you are sensitive to this kind of stuff do not watch if you do not want to. Some people are making a lot of inappropriate jokes surrounding this unfortunate scenario, but plenty more were showing their support. Stick with us for more on this story in development.

What are your thoughts on this video of a Philadelphia man ejaculating on this innocent woman? How long do you think it will take before he is caught? Additionally, what should be his eventual sentence when he goes to court? Is this one of the craziest stories you have heard about this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding this developing viral storyline. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.

