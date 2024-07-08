ScHoolboy Q Holds "Groovy Tony / Eddie Kane" In High Regard & We See Why: Revisiting It Eight Years Later

Q showed why he is a modern master of Hardcore hip-hop and gangsta rap with tHis underrated, multi-pHased track.

The aggressive nature of gangsta rap and hardcore hip-hop is something that ScHoolboy Q embodies. Of course, growing up in California helps, as he was around that style of genre growing up. Over the course of his frankly underrated career, Q has not just copied and pasted these subsets for the modern fan. He has truly formed a unique approach since getting his feet wet in the music industry over a decade ago. His third studio album Oxymoron saw him take that West Coast sound and make it slightly more accessible for fans with songs like "Collard Greens" and Studio". But ScHoolboy Q's now eight-year-old project Blank Face LP took a more innovative step, and "Groovy Tony / Eddie Kane" is a prime example of his creative genius.

While the instrumental on the previous album single did/does not turn reinvent the wheel per se, it still absolutely bangs. The eerie whispers of "Blank Face" play really nicely with the ghostly tones, dirty drums, and Q's animated flows. If you remember, the single version was just the "Groovy Tony" side and there was no feature. While the track did not necessarily require the latter to succeed, the addition of Jadakiss was pure genius. His trademark cadence fits snuggly without ruining the momentum. On the "Eddie Kane" half, the raspy and soulful singing from Dem Jointz, along with the even darker production take things to another level. ScHoolboy Q views this song as one his favorites from Blank Face LP and so do we without a doubt.

Relisten To "Groovy Tony / Eddie Kane" By ScHoolboy Q & Jadakiss

Quotable Lyrics:

So f*** you, Mr. Teacher, 'cause the paper, I ace it

Lead tried to erase it, but I'm still standing

They mad and everything, nothin' given, I'ma take it first

On the trees like a hammock, flippin' work behind the campus

Young Groovy turn your hood into a movie (To a movie)

Gangbangin', dope slangin', GTA-in'