Lil Peep's New Single "Lil Angel" Is A Reminder Of His Unique Talent

A new release from the late rapper.

Lil Peep's death was a tremendous loss for hip-hop. The rapper's ability to blend disparate genres and sounds into a cohesive, compelling whole was unrivaled. He was one of the most unique voices to come out of the Soundcloud generation. Peep's new song, "Lil Angel," is a bittersweet reminder of this. It's the latest posthumous release from the rapper, and another collaboration between him and producer Lederrick. It's also a great song.

"Lil Angel" starts differently than the original 2016 version. The audio of Lil Peep playing the song "Roses on the Dresser" was removed due to sample clearances. In its place is a snippet of the rapper sounding extremely contemplative. "I'on know, I'on know where to start," he says. "I'm over here and it's just." The rest of the song sounds like the original, complete with Lederrick's producer tag and his moody beat. Lil Peep's wildly catchy chorus kicks the song off, in which he claims that California helped him write it. The rapper talking about demons is particularly difficult, given the circumstances in which he died, but it does definitely validate the line's authenticity. "Lil Angel" is an appropriate single to roll out how, given the impact that Lil Peep has had on so many after his death.

Lil Peep Wrestles With His Demons On "Lil Angel"

Quotable Lyrics: