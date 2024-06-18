Fana Hues' "Moth" Is Serene & Hypnotic From Front To Back

For most hip-hop fanatics, neo-soul singer/songwriter Fana Hues might not ring a bell. However, those who checked out Tyler, The Creator 's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST , you might know her from the two-parter, "SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE". If this is the amount of knowledge you have on the Pasadena, California artist, then we encourage you to check out her solo discography . Fana Hues possesses an incredibly soothing voice, as well as a great ear for instrumentals. Just like her vocal abilities, the sounds Fana Hues goes for on Moth are hypnotic and serene. They play perfectly alongside her topical focus and the delivery of said themes, making for a satisfying listening experience.

If you are wondering if the title of Moth is a possible acronym for anything, it actually is. According to an interview with Essence, Fana Hues explains that it translates to "Matters Of The Heart". Also during her chat with the publication, the 28-year-old talks about what this project is all trying to convey. "This album is definitely me putting the mirror up to myself and seeing where I’m at, where I want to be and how to get there", she says. In another sit-down, this time with Rated R&B, Fana also speaks on how it pertains to the actual insect while expanding on aforementioned journey. "Moths fly through darkness constantly searching for light even at the risk of harm. I’m always en route on a journey to find the reason for a feeling in its purest form, even if it hurts". From its layered meaning to the songs overall, Fana has a great record on her hands.