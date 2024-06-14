Fanum Reveals He Had A Heart Attack And Thought He Was Going To Die

Fans are happy to know Fanum is okay.

If you are someone who watches a lot of Twitch, or pays attention to streaming in general, you certainly know who Fanum is. He is part of the AMP crew which also includes creators like Kai Cenat, Agent, and even Duke Dennis. Overall, fans mostly know him for the infamous internet phrase "Fanum Tax." For those who don't know, the "Fanum Tax" is when you go up to someone and take a bit of their food. It's more of an unspoken rule, and it has always led to humorous moments on Cenat's streams.

Today, Fanum delivered some shocking news about his health. Taking to Twitter, the content creator noted that he actually had a heart attack a few days ago. Although he didn't go into the specifics of what happened, he revealed that it was so bad he thought he was going to die. That said, he is planning on streaming tomorrow, and he hopes to do so for over 10 hours. Ultimately, it's an impressive feat considering what he just went through.

Fanum Says Health Is Wealth

"had a heart attack/scare 2 days ago and ngl… i thought i was outta here chat, another reminder that health is wealth! i will be streaming tomorrow 100%," he wrote. Hopefully, Fanum isn't working himself too hard. Going through a cardiac arrest is extremely scary and something to take seriously. Fanum has received an outpouring of support, and we're sure his stream on Saturday will be one of his biggest.

Let us know what you think of this news, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of Fanum? What do you make of someone so young having a heart attack? Do you think the pressures of streaming and the nature of the job could have contributed to this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

