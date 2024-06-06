Jay-Z And Steve Ballmer Tour The Clippers New State Of The Art Arena

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: American Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z ( Shawn Corey Carter ) looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
Clippers owner showed off his teams new digs.

The Los Angeles Clippers have operated under the Los Angeles Lakers' shadow for all of their existence. The Clippers have always come in second. Now, owner Steve Ballmer is ready to change that idea with a new arena that they won't have to share with the Lakers. Although the two teams have always used the same stadium, the Clippers have never felt at home there. There is always a pro-Lakers crowd present when the Lakers and Clippers play. The Clippers have had to hide the Lakers' title banners during home games. The Billionaire gave Jay Z a tour of the almost finished state-of-the-art arena.

The Clippers will have a new arena to play in in the coming season—finally, one the squad can claim as its own. The Clippers will play in the Intuit Dome starting in the upcoming season. Steve Ballmer has been aiming for this arena for a long time. Finally, the public will be able to access it. Jay-Z, who has sat courtside with Ballmer on many occasions, got a personal tour of the arena this week, and it looks incredible even though it's not yet finished.

Jay-Z Spotted In Clippers New Arena

Jay-Z toured the Arena, which is estimated to cost almost $1.2 billion. As previously reported by CNBC, the building's name rights agreement was for somewhat more than $500 billion. According to Urbanize LA, the arena will be situated on a 28-acre mixed-use development tract in Inglewood. It has space for 18,000 people. It will be situated immediately to the south of the Rams' SoFi stadium campus. The Clippers' new campus will feature a 25,000-square-foot sports medicine center, 71,000 square feet of club office space, and an 85,000-square-foot practice facility. A concert stage and a retail area with plenty of activity are also planned.

Jay-Z will surely be treated to some upscale treatment whenever he visits his buddy Ballmer's new arena. Probably the most awesome feature of the arena itself is this. The Clippers will feature "The Wall," a section of seats reserved for supporters. There will be 51 rows of seats reserved exclusively for Clippers supporters. If supporters choose to sit in this section, they must abide by certain conditions. Steve Ballmer and the Clippers are trying to strike out on their own and stop being the little brother to the Lakers. Overall, expect to see Jay-Z courtside or in one of the luxurious suites during a Clippers home game next season.

