Jynxzi & Breckie Hill Breakup: Twitch Streamer Left In Tears While Describing Split From OnlyFans Star

Jynxzi and Breckie Hill have broken up in the past.

Jynxzi is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the entire world. Overall, there were a few months between December and April where he was the most subscribed to streamer on the platform. As it stands, he is in second place to none other than Kai Cenat. Either way, Jynxzi is known for reviving Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Seige, a game that was effectively dead in the water just a few years ago. Additionally, the streamer has been in a high profile relationship with Breckie Hill, who is known for being an OnlyFans creator.

His relationship with Breckie Hill has been a point of contention within his fanbase. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the two had broken up. However, just a few days ago, Jynxzi came out and revealed that they had gotten back together. Over the weekend, Jynxzi streamed very briefly, where he could be seen visibly upset and in tears. It was here where he revealed that they had broken up again, and for good this time. As he describes, the breakup was mostly his fault as Hill felt like he was prioritizing streaming over her.

Jynxzi Gives His Fans An Explanation

"But nothing she did was wrong. She didn't do anything wrong," Jynxzi maintained. "The reason why we broke up was 100% my fault. I never, obviously, cheated or anything like that. She just felt that I didn't care as much about the relationship as she did. And, she also felt that I cared more about... my job than the relationship. And, she didn't feel that I prioritized her as much as she prioritized me."

