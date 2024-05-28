Isaiah Thomas Claims A Young Kid Pulled An AK-47 On Him

The two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas claims he and his friends saw a young person brandishing a firearm over the weekend, and he had a terrible experience in a now-deleted post. Thomas also feels that his notoriety may have saved his life. The guard for the Phoenix Suns spoke candidly about the incident on Twitter, describing it as a genuinely "life changing moment." All in all, the event has clearly shocked and shaken the NBA guard in what sounds like a wild altercation.

He said that on Monday, when his group was out and about in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, a young person with an AK-47 approached them. The hometown hero expressed his sincere belief that "if it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives." IT sent a warning to his almost two million followers. He said, "Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!!" and urging everyone to be careful during this terrifying time. Overall, it's a scary moment for IT, and we are glad that the situation was resolved without anything popping off.

Read More: Jaylen Brown Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Reported Criticism, Gets Support From Isiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas Is Ok After Having An AK47 Pulled On Him

Isaiah Thomas played collegiate basketball at Washington, a short drive away, after growing up in Tacoma. He has played for a few teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics. Additionally, he became one of the Celtics' best players during his time, making the all-star team. Nevertheless, injuries hampered his career, and he was never able to get back to an elite level. Thomas said of the terrifying experience, "We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!"

The 35-year-old, who was unsigned in 2022–23, returned to the NBA this season. Before being given the opportunity to play with the Phoenix Suns, he was a member of the NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars in March. Thomas played in six games during the regular season, totaling 19 minutes. In the playoffs, he was involved in Game 1 of Phoenix's series-opening defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Read More: Ja Morant Responds To Isaiah Thomas' Next Year Comments

[via]