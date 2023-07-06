Isaiah Thomas offered his two cents on the Ja Morant situation, with the young NBA star dealing with flashing guns on his Instagram Live multiple times. Thomas threw this out on his Twitter: “Watch what type of season Ja has next year with D Rose connected to his hip all year long.” He’s referring to Derrick Rose, a veteran NBA player who was the youngest season MVP winner of all time back in 2011. “Once he gets off suspension, he will have his best season yet,” Thomas continues.

Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension, handed down by Adam Silver, for violation of the league’s policy around guns and gun violence. He plays for the NBA franchise Memphis Grizzlies, which suspended Ja for a few games last year for his first incident. He allegedly went to therapy during that suspension and claimed to be feeling better. However, a second Instagram Live in which he flashed a piece made people not so sure. (He has since proved that the second incident was a fake gun.)

Ja Morant’s Recent Gun Issues

Isaiah Thomas finishes his Ja comments with, “That D rose presence going to have him on some MVP sh*t… Watch!” To which Ja Morant replied: “[You] too loud, OG. [They] gon feel me fasho.” He seems to agree with Isaiah that he is putting the off-the-court issues behind him and getting focused on basketball. The Memphis Grizzles signed Derrick Rose, announcing the signing on July 3rd. Deal terms were not disclosed to the public, per team policy. Ideally, Rose will help guide the young guard through a more successful era of his career.

Ja Morant is one of the most talented players in today’s NBA. Drafted number two overall in 2019, the point guard was the Rookie of the Year in 2020. That year’s rookie class might go down as one of the most talented in quite some time. Zion Williamson went number one overall, but injuries have derailed his career so far. Other than that, RJ Barrett, De’Andre Hunter, and Darius Garland round out the top five. They all play pivotal roles on playoff-caliber teams.

