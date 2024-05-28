Hayden Hopkins Shuts Down Rumors, Clarifies That Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is Not Father Of Her Child

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 7: Hayden Hopkins is seen on December 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images)

The expecting mother sets the record straight.

In response to a rumor that she is expecting a child with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, Hayden Hopkins issued a statement on Monday. Following a lot of online discussions, NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman on Twitter announced on Monday night that dancer and choreographer Hayden Hopkins and Raiders owner Mark Davis are having a child together. However, that was untrue. Hopkins swiftly refuted the claim, and Kleiman removed his post on X after that.

“Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue,” Hopkins wrote on X. “I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends.” She continued, “These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall.”

Hayden Hopkins Clarifies That Mark Davis Is Not Father Of Her Child

Four weeks ago, Hayden Hopkins revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, causing many people to speculate that the child may belong to Davis. “Haha MD [Mark Davis] is a legend! He’s my neighbor/friend. Fun game,” Hopkins wrote on Instagram in 2022. On December 4, 2022, she was seen sitting close to Davis in his suite at a Raiders-Chargers game. Rumors soon spread that the two were romantically linked. Much of the intrigue stemmed from the fact that Hopkins is 26 and Davis is 69 years old.

The dancer, who is originally from Seattle, Washington, moved to Las Vegas in 2017 to perform in Treasure Island Cirque Du Soleil's Mystere as "La Belle." She earned national dancing titles and resided in New York City to earn her bachelor's degree in dance before relocating to Vegas. She had appeared on the covers of Dance Informa and Dance Spirit magazines by the time she was 19 years old. Hopkins has performed on Good Morning America and with artist Jason Derulo. Overall, it's kind of messed up that the internet ran with the rumors. It seems to have spoiled a special occasion for Hopkins and her partner. 

