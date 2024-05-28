Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why He Cursed Out Van Jones

Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman who was running for President not too long ago. Overall, he was part of the crowded Republic primaries. However, like many of his other competitors, he was unable to get any real momentum going. In the end, Donald Trump continued to pull in supporters and he is ultimately going to win the nomination. Consequently, this means we will be getting a rematch between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November.

As for Ramaswamy, many likened him to Trump in the way he spoke and carried himself. In fact, CNN host Van Jones called him a demagogue who will be alive well after Trump has passed away. Jones noted that this is not a good thing, and that he worries for the future of the country. Subsequently, Ramaswamy was asked about Jones' comments on a public platform. It was here where he told Jones "shut the f*ck up." It was a crass response, and he got to explain himself while sitting down with VladTV.

Vivek Ramaswamy Sits Down With VladTV

As Ramaswamy notes, he decided to throw expletives Jones' way because he has always believed in standing up for oneself. Although he isn't happy that he used vulgar language as a family man, he wanted to show people that you should stand up for your beliefs. Ramaswamy's beliefs have certainly been put to the test quite a bit. If you remember, he was on The Breakfast Club months ago where many of the hosts questioned his stances on social issues and the economy.

Let us know what you think of this latest revelation from Vivek Ramaswamy, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about his candidacy for President? Do you believe that he was trying too hard to be the next Donald Trump?

