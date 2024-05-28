Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why He Cursed Out Van Jones

BYAlexander Cole150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Smaller Group Of Candidates Attends Third GOP Presidential Debate
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Vivek Ramaswamy proved to be a controversial presidential candidate.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman who was running for President not too long ago. Overall, he was part of the crowded Republic primaries. However, like many of his other competitors, he was unable to get any real momentum going. In the end, Donald Trump continued to pull in supporters and he is ultimately going to win the nomination. Consequently, this means we will be getting a rematch between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November.

As for Ramaswamy, many likened him to Trump in the way he spoke and carried himself. In fact, CNN host Van Jones called him a demagogue who will be alive well after Trump has passed away. Jones noted that this is not a good thing, and that he worries for the future of the country. Subsequently, Ramaswamy was asked about Jones' comments on a public platform. It was here where he told Jones "shut the f*ck up." It was a crass response, and he got to explain himself while sitting down with VladTV.

Read More: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth 2023: What Is Republican Candidate Worth?

Vivek Ramaswamy Sits Down With VladTV

As Ramaswamy notes, he decided to throw expletives Jones' way because he has always believed in standing up for oneself. Although he isn't happy that he used vulgar language as a family man, he wanted to show people that you should stand up for your beliefs. Ramaswamy's beliefs have certainly been put to the test quite a bit. If you remember, he was on The Breakfast Club months ago where many of the hosts questioned his stances on social issues and the economy.

Let us know what you think of this latest revelation from Vivek Ramaswamy, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about his candidacy for President? Do you believe that he was trying too hard to be the next Donald Trump? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Jake Paul Gets Vivek Ramaswamy Ringside Tickets To Andre August Fight

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Presidential Hopefuls Make The Rounds At The Iowa State FairPoliticsRepublican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Addresses Eminem's Cease And Desist10.7K
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Attends Labor Day Events In New HampshirePoliticsEminem’s Cease & Desist Letter Left Vivek Ramaswamy “Bummed,” His Wife Says1.9K
Fourth Republican Presidential Debate Held In Tuscaloosa, AlabamaPoliticsJake Paul Gets Vivek Ramaswamy Ringside Tickets To Andre August Fight431
Vivek RamaswamyPoliticsVivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth 2023: What Is Republican Candidate Worth?1416