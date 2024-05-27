Angelina Jolie Reacts To The Incredible Revelation That She Is A Distant Relative Of Beyonce

While out on the town with her daughter, Angelina Jolie was approached by paparazzi who asked the actress about her family lineage. Apparently, Angelina Jolie is distantly related to Beyonce. When asked about the facts on the streets, Angelina Jolie had quite an interesting reaction to the news. It is a wild fact that Jolie and Queen B are related. This is the first time it has been brought up to the actress. While being bothered while on the move with her daughter, she was asked whether she knew Beyonce was her 9th cousin thrice removed, to which Angelina Jolie responded, “I don't know,” while shaking her head and continuing to walk away.

The camera person also asked if she would be willing to invite Beyonce to dinner to meet the family, to which Angelina Jolie responded by nodding her head and continuing on her day. Marie Bertrand, the mother of Angelina Jolie, descends from French nobility. Her lineage extends back to the French monarch Phillip II, who was the son of Louis VII in the twelfth century. This connects Jolie to Phillip's half-sister, Marie of France, a formidable French princess at the time. Jolie is also Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II's 26th cousin. Her lineage apparently has some crossover with Beyonce.

Angelina Jolie Is Related To Beyonce

Apparently, Beyonce is Angelina Jolie’s ninth cousin thrice removed. The family tree is quite complicated, but it seems to be a real fact. It doesn't seem like Angelina Jolie cares all that much, probably because she was being filmed and questioned while just trying to go about her day with her daughter. It is a fun little fact that fans can dissect and get behind. In other news, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still juggling the turmoil of their divorce.

In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce and requested exclusive physical custody of their kids. The divorce alleges physical and mental abuse carried out by Pitt. Jolie was also reported to have urged her children to avoid their father in the midst of the abuse. Their children together have started to drop Brad's name from their legal names and have sent some pretty inflammatory messages to Jolie’s ex-husband in the years following.

