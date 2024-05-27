Angelina Jolie Reacts To The Incredible Revelation That She Is A Distant Relative Of Beyonce

BYJamil David1152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 11, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The two queens are related to each other.

While out on the town with her daughter, Angelina Jolie was approached by paparazzi who asked the actress about her family lineage. Apparently, Angelina Jolie is distantly related to Beyonce. When asked about the facts on the streets, Angelina Jolie had quite an interesting reaction to the news. It is a wild fact that Jolie and Queen B are related. This is the first time it has been brought up to the actress. While being bothered while on the move with her daughter, she was asked whether she knew Beyonce was her 9th cousin thrice removed, to which Angelina Jolie responded, “I don't know,” while shaking her head and continuing to walk away. 

The camera person also asked if she would be willing to invite Beyonce to dinner to meet the family, to which Angelina Jolie responded by nodding her head and continuing on her day. Marie Bertrand, the mother of Angelina Jolie, descends from French nobility. Her lineage extends back to the French monarch Phillip II, who was the son of Louis VII in the twelfth century. This connects Jolie to Phillip's half-sister, Marie of France, a formidable French princess at the time. Jolie is also Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II's 26th cousin. Her lineage apparently has some crossover with Beyonce.

Read More: Tina Knowles Divulges About Beyonce's Advice To Blue Ivy On Handling Haters

Apparently, Beyonce is Angelina Jolie’s ninth cousin thrice removed. The family tree is quite complicated, but it seems to be a real fact. It doesn't seem like Angelina Jolie cares all that much, probably because she was being filmed and questioned while just trying to go about her day with her daughter. It is a fun little fact that fans can dissect and get behind. In other news, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still juggling the turmoil of their divorce.

In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce and requested exclusive physical custody of their kids. The divorce alleges physical and mental abuse carried out by Pitt. Jolie was also reported to have urged her children to avoid their father in the midst of the abuse. Their children together have started to drop Brad's name from their legal names and have sent some pretty inflammatory messages to Jolie’s ex-husband in the years following. 

Read More: Beyonce And Big Freedia Sued Over "Break My Soul" Copyright

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesPop CultureAngelina Jolie Brushes Off Weird Question About The Weeknd5.5K
Pop CultureJoe Rogan Claims An Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Trial Will Be Worse Than Amber Heard & Johnny Depp7.9K
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesPop CultureAngelina Jolie Attempts The Electric Slide In Celebration Of Her Daughter's Admission To Spelman College5.8K
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesPop CultureBrad Pitt Reportedly Caused $25K In Damages During 2016 Airplane Fight With Angelina Jolie3.5K