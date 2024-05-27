Athletes Who Own Sports Teams

The professional sports world isn’t just about competition on the field, it’s also a thriving business arena. Increasingly, athletes are leveraging their fame, fortune, and competitive drive to become team owners, translating their on-field successes into boardroom triumphs. A recent addition to this growing list of athlete-owners is Angel Reese. The star in women's basketball has recently made headlines by purchasing a soccer team. Let’s take a look at some other notable athletes who owned sports teams before her.

Read More: Rap Or Go To The League: How The NBA Embedded Itself In Hip-Hop's DNA

LeBron James

LeBron James is often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is also a prominent figure in the world of sports ownership. Beyond his illustrious NBA career, James is one of the most influential athletes with significant investments in various sports teams. In 2021, he became a partner with Fenway Sports Group. This position allows him to have part-ownership stakes in Fenway Sports Group’s ventures. These ventures include: The Boston Red Sox (MLB), Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), Liverpool FC (Premier League), and RFK Racing.

Patrick Mahomes

The dynamic quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has quickly become one of the most influential players in the NFL. His success on the field is often highlighted by three Super Bowl victories and three MVP awards. However, he is matching this success by his business acumen off the field. Mahomes' investments evidently reflect his deep connection to Kansas City and his desire to contribute to the local sports community. His diverse portfolio includes the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Kansas City Current (NWSL), Miami Pickleball Club (MLP), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), and most recently, the Alpine Racing Team (F1).

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Picks The Dallas Mavericks Making the NBA Finals Over The Minnesota Timberwolves

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, global tennis sensation and four-time Grand Slam champion, has made significant strides in sports ownership. She joins the list of athletes with stakes in sports teams after her investment in the North Carolina Courage, an NWSL team. Osaka's investment is particularly noteworthy given her multicultural background and her commitment to social justice causes. By owning a stake in the North Carolina Courage, Osaka aims to use her platform to promote diversity and inclusion within sports. She also has stakes in the Miami Pickleball Club (MLP).

Known for his scoring ability and versatility on the basketball court, Durant is another one of several athletes who own sports teams. In 2020, he became a minority owner of the Philadelphia Union (MLS). He subsequently invested in the NY/NJ Gotham FC (NWSL), as well as the Brooklyn Aces (MLP). Durant's investments show his interest in expanding his business portfolio and bringing a fresh perspective to the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the "Greek Freak" and NBA MVP, has also expanded his horizons by becoming a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers. He invested in the Major League Baseball (MLB) team in 2021. Antetokounmpo's decision to invest in the Brewers highlights his deep connection to Milwaukee. It comes as no surprise though, because he has played there his entire NBA career. Moreover, he also became a part-owner of Major League Soccer club Nashville SC.

Read More:

Myles Garrett

NFL star Myles Garrett is another one of many athletes who own sports teams. He’s popular for his dominant presence on the field and has also entered the realm of sports ownership. However, Garrett is also part of the ownership group for the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) and the Texas Ranchers (MLP).

Angel Reese

The latest star in the roster of athletes with stakes in sports teams is Angel Reese. The basketball star and personality is known for her tenacity, leadership, and impressive stats. Now, Reese has now added another title to her resume: soccer team owner. In a bold move, she acquired a stake in the DC Power Football Club, a professional women's soccer team. Her involvement is expected to bring increased visibility and resources to women's sports. This will, in turn, foster the development of women’s soccer and inspire young athletes.