Wolffacejoeyy Drops His Debut Album "Valentino" After Years Of Anticipation

Staten Island, New York rapper and singer wolffacejoeyy has been creating a lot of buzz over the last few years, especially in 2024. The 21-year-old classifies himself as a sexy drill artist, and we can see why. He has an incredible knack for gliding over moody and sensual sped-up instrumentals with a buttery smooth cadence. People have been looking forward toward Valentino, his debut album after tiding fans over with mixtape titles all your fault (2022) and 22joeyy (2023). According to Genius, the origins for this project began back in late 2021.

Over the last three years, wolffacejoeyy has been steadily tweaking and restructuring every fine detail of Valentino. Now, all of that hard work and perseverance to push through and create his longest project to date has paid off. Originally, this was going to be an EP, but in an interview with The FADER, joeyy was destined to go all out for his fans and himself. "So, this one I wanted to really challenge myself, and my team really pushed me — they were like, 'Yo, let's try and make this feel like a full-blown project.' So, the idea just slowly evolved into a whole album and building the world behind it."

Read More: Chief Keef "Almighty So 2" First Week Sales Numbers Revealed

Listen To Valentino By Wolffacejoeyy

That perfectionist mentality is evident right from the opening cut to the closer. The "wya" artist mentioned how a handful of projects he considers flawless, led him to feel there was no room for error. "I've always wanted to make my own Days Before Rodeo... Rodeo or ASTROWORLD or Igor or A Love Letter To You 3 or Blonde... I always try my best to really go into [recording a project] trying my best to make it as seamless as possible, so everyone can listen to it from top to bottom." We feel that wolffacejoeyy has a winner with Valentino, as the melodies and instrumentals are stellar and sticky. Cash Cobain would be a proud dad, being a pioneer of sexy drill himself.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Valentino by wolffacejoeyy? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest in his discography? What song do you think is the best and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding wolffacejoeyy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Valentino Tracklist:

stop trippin bout girls u don't know wya solar I know facetime interlude cake talk less with Reuben Aziz don't be dishonest who me? double tap TOUCH THE MOON alexis texas tiffany

Read More: Angela Simmons Gifts Yo Gotti With Sultry Bikini Pics For His Birthday

[Via] [Via]