Deshaun Watson Gets Massive Tattoo Of Girlfriend Jilly Anais On His Back

Deshaun Watson recently showed his girlfriend how much he cared by getting a massive tattoo of her face on his left shoulder blade. The Cleveland Browns QB's back is now completely covered with tattoos. The portrait of his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, takes up his entire left side. The superstar from the Cleveland Browns visited Onder Ink's Andres Ortega in Arizona this month to complete the work. Additionally, Watson's mother, his birthplace, and other family members are also honored in the new ink.

It also has pictures of his championship rings. One of which is intentionally left empty, so he may add to it after winning his first Super Bowl. Additionally, Popeye, an astronaut, and Martin Luther King Jr. are among the other figures in Watson's most recent artwork. According to reports, the entire process took almost 9 hours to finish. Watson was so pleased with the outcome that he gave the artist an autographed Browns jersey as a thank-you present. Ultimately, it is a giant piece of artwork that requires a lot of labor and pain. Hopefully, he and Jilly Anais are in it for the long haul.

Read More: DeShaun Watson Recovers From ACL Surgery By Listening To Future's "Drip On Me"

Deshaun Watson Unveils Massive Back Tattoo Of His Girlfriend

The unveiling of Deshaun Watson's massive back tattoo has sparked anticipation and excitement among fans. Jilly, who has been dating Watson for years, has not yet made a public acknowledgment of the work, but it's safe to assume she is thrilled by the gesture. As the NFL offseason kicks into gear and OTA's start next week, Cleveland Brown fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the back piece in person. Watson's omission of a few important aspects from the Super Bowl ring picture on his back, leaving the front and side blank, is a clear indication of his determination to fill this void after winning the NFL's highest reward.

Although Watson is taking a risk by adding a blank ring that will be filled in later, it shows that he wants to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. In 2022, the Browns traded a lot of resources to acquire Watson. He has yet to do anything of note with the Browns being injured for large stretches of his tenure with the Clevland football team. Overall, Watson and his tattoo show his past, present, and future ambitions to be a Super Bowl Champion.

Read More: Deshaun Watson Gets Drippy With Iced Out $25K Diamond Chain: Watch

[via]