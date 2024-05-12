Gunna Is Living Life Freely On "Hakuna Matata"

Gunna is refocused and all about being a better him on his brand-new album One of Wun. The fairly quick follow-up to a Gift & a Curse sees the College Park, Georgia flow master bring along just a few guests on his cruise to happiness. Offset, recent collaborator Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch, all do a solid job breaking some of the more monotonous stretches. However, Gunna still manages to be entertaining on his own, especially on "hakuna matata."

It is clear that the trap veteran was not aiming for hits on this project. But "hakuna matata" is one of the tracks that comes closest to being easily digestible or one that could land on Spotify playlists. On this cut, Gunna raps about his new outlook moving forward, which is one of no regrets. Of course, Disney die-hards, or anyone who has seen The Lion King, knows this iconic phrase.

Read More: Gunna's "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Projections Are Here

Listen To "Hakuna Matata" By Gunna

"Young Wunna on tour, I BP the charter, livin' hakuna matata (Hakuna matata) / Ain't no more worries, I'm up at it early, yo' n**** tryna figure out his problems (Figure out his problems)." Even though the beat on this song is reminiscent of a lot of the other cuts on One of Wun, it still sounds good. Gunna might also provide his strongest performance flow wise and slips and slides across the lowkey instrumental.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "hakuna matata" by Gunna? Is this the best track from his new album One of Wun, why or why not? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

A dirty thirty, I hit it like Curry, they hit me, I don't even holler (Don't even holler)

These n****s songs floppin', n****s ain't gon' stop him (Songs floppin', gon' stop him)

Switch out my cars and my addy, my family straight and that's all that matter (Yeah, all that)

Stackin' them racks in the safe and prepare for whatever, whenever it happеn (Whenever it happеn)

I put my trust in my faith, when I'm walking through straight, I don't see no one else (See no one else)

No, it ain't Lauren, it's Raff Simons, it's Vetements steps (Lauren, it's Raf, Vetements steps)

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Is Unrecognizable In Viral Pre-Fame Photo