NLE Choppa Dupes Fans With Surprising Kissing Photo

NLE Choppa's new era has been his raunchiest yet and his fans are having mixed reactions to it. He just followed up one of his biggest hits to date "SLUT ME OUT" with a sequel fittingly titled "SLUT ME OUT 2." The song sees Choppa getting very self-aware about how attractive he is to his female fans and the promotion surrounding the song has been fitting. Last week he dropped a photo shoot of himself in the bathtub with numerous rubber ducks, even recreating a classic Tupac photo in the process. Now a new piece of promotion for the song is once again grabbing fan's attention.

"I Am Self Love, All Praises 🤲🏼 #SLUTSZN After this picture I had intercourse with my self. DUCK BOOT MAY 10TH" the bizarre caption to his new Instagram post reads. It makes more sense in context, attached to a photo of the rapper kissing himself. Or at least, he appears to kiss himself, but it's just a deliberately placed mirror shot. The comments are full of fans who misread the post at first glance. "boy i thought u was kissin another n*gga" one comment says. "Low key gave me a jump scare" another agrees. Check out the post and the fan reactions to it below.

NLE Choppa Once Again Shocks Fans

Another memorable moment in Choppa's recent string of promotions was a post where he showed off all of the bras that have been thrown on stage during his tour. He posed alongside the impressive collection in another Instagram post directing fans to stream his new song. All the bizarre promotional tactics may have worked out in the end for Choppa. The song has already racked up 3 million streams on Spotify and is approaching 4 after just a few weeks of being out.

What do you think of NLE Choppa's new Instagram post tricking fans into thinking he's kissing someone else? Did you make the same mistake when seeing the picture for the first time? Let us know in the comment section below.

