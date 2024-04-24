Rico Wade’s Death: Funeral Service Details Revealed

Rico Wade's family has confirmed the funeral service arrangements for the late rapper following his tragic passing at the age of 52, earlier this month. He will be eulogized in a private funeral for family and close friends on Friday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. While the event itself is private, the family has invited the media to attend to cover the arrivals of attendees. They are still planning a larger celebration of life event in the coming weeks.

While a cause of death has yet to be made official, prior to his passing, Wade had been dealing with health issues, including getting a heart valve repair. He discussed the situation during an interview with AllHipHop back in March. “My heart had ruptured a valve and it was dripping, and they just rerouted it,” he told the outlet. “I have heart conditions on my father’s side."

Rico Wade performs at the Dungeon Family show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia on April 20, 2019. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Wade's Organized Noize collaborators, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, addressed his death in a statement, earlier this month. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend," they wrote. "Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.”

Several other artists spoke out in the wake of Wade's passing as well. Killer Mike, Big Boi, Metro Boomin, and more all shared tributes on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rico Wade's passing on HotNewHipHop.

