Coby White Net Worth 2024: What Is The NBA Chicago Bulls Star Worth?

Coby White is a professional basketball player known for his dynamic presence on the court. He has established a net worth of $15 million by 2024, according to Wealthy Gorilla. White plays in the NBA and has quickly become recognized for his scoring ability and speed. He also makes significant contributions to his team and showcases his potential as a standout athlete in the league.

Early Career & NBA Entry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Coby White poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Bulls during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Coby White's basketball journey began in North Carolina, where he had a standout high school career that made him one of the top recruits in the country. His college tenure at the University of North Carolina further highlighted his skills, particularly his sharpshooting and quick pace, which made him a first-round pick in the NBA Draft. Since joining the NBA, White has demonstrated a robust scoring ability and an aptitude for adapting to the fast-paced nature of professional basketball, traits that have helped him carve out a place in the league.

Performance & Growth in the NBA

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 11: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the. Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a preseason game at United Center on October 11, 2022, also in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since his debut, White has shown considerable growth in his gameplay. He has improved his shooting percentages and playmaking abilities. His role on his team has evolved each season, reflecting his increased confidence and the trust his coaches and teammates placed in him. His performances have contributed to his team's successes and led to personal accolades. It further enhanced his reputation and market value.

Endorsements & Financial Ventures

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Head Coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls talks with. Coby White #0 during a game against the. Atlanta Hawks on December 26, 2023, also at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Outside his NBA salary, Coby White's net worth is bolstered by endorsements and personal investments. His visibility as an up-and-coming NBA star makes him an attractive partner for sports brands and other endorsements. These ventures represent a significant part of his income, reflecting his marketability and the commercial appeal of his energetic style of play and likable personality.