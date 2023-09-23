Trae Young Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

The world of basketball has seen many prodigies, but few have made as significant an impact in such a short time as Trae Young. As of 2023, Trae Young's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did this NBA star amass such wealth in just a few years? Let's dive in.
Born on September 19, 1998, in Lubbock, Texas, Rayford Trae Young grew up in Norman, Oklahoma. He began playing basketball in his sophomore year at Norman North High School. By his senior year, he was averaging an impressive 42.6 points per game and was named Oklahoma's Player of the Year by multiple sources. His prowess on the court led him to the University of Oklahoma, where he continued to shine. Notably, he tied the NCAA Division 1 single-game assist record with 22 assists. Moreover, he became the only player to lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season. Such achievements drew comparisons to NBA greats like Stephen Curry.
Trae's NBA Journey
Trae Young's NBA journey began when he was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Initially selected by the Dallas Mavericks, he was soon traded to the Atlanta Hawks. In his debut season, he showcased his skills by scoring 35 points and 11 assists in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Throughout his NBA career, Young has had numerous standout performances. For instance, in February 2020, he scored a career-high 50 points in a win against the Miami Heat. Despite his individual brilliance, the Atlanta Hawks struggled to make the playoffs in his early years.
Financial Milestones
Trae Young's financial success is not just a result of his on-court performances. Over his first four NBA seasons, he earned a total of $26.5 million in salary. However, a significant boost to his net worth came in August 2021 when he signed a $207 million 5-year supermax contract with the Atlanta Hawks. This contract, which has a base level of $172 million, can escalate to $207 million if Trae achieves certain performance milestones, such as making one of the three All-NBA teams.
Real Estate Ventures
Apart from his earnings from basketball, Trae Young has also invested in real estate. In 2019, he purchased a home in Norman, Oklahoma, for $1.5 million. This property boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and an outdoor pool.
More recently, in December 2022, Young acquired a massive mansion in Calabasas, California, for $20 million. This mansion, previously owned by NFL star Clay Matthews, includes luxurious amenities like a sports court, chef's kitchen, 800-gallon saltwater aquarium, and a subterranean 15-seat theater, among others.
Conclusion
Trae Young's journey from a high school basketball player in Oklahoma to one of the NBA's brightest stars is truly inspiring. His dedication, skill, and strategic financial decisions have contributed to his impressive net worth of $50 million in 2023. As he continues to play and make business moves off the court, there's no doubt that this figure will only grow in the coming years.