Channing Crowder Wants Smoke With Drake After Rapper Cat Calls His Wife At Concert

It seems every celebrity has a bone to pick with Drake. A recent video on X (formerly Twitter), has begun to go a little viral. Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, one of the hosts of The Pivot Podcast, recently went to a Drake concert and all seemed to be going well. However, the superstar rapper noticed Channing's wife, Aja Crowder, and really liked what he saw. "Oh s***. The green right there - she fine as hell," Drizzy called out from the stage. It was quite astounding how he was able to spot Channing's wife from that far away, especially since she was in a suite higher up.

Some might see this is as fake and stitched together, but Aja was wearing a green top, so this looks to be real. Channing definitely did not seem to happy about it, saying, "Man hell with him. I ain't worrying about Drake! I'll see Drake in the parking lot." On top of that response, Crowder shared the video on X, with a caption asking Metro Boomin and Future for a favor.

Channing Crowder Wants In On The Drake Dissing

"Aye Future and Metro! I see why y'all still don't trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air. 🗣️ Let me in the booth!" We have already seen plenty of rappers get in the booth or take their shots at Drake. Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Metro, Future, and more have all walloped on The Boy. Getting a diss from a former football player would be the icing on the cake.

What are your thoughts on Channing Crowder calling out Drake for cat calling his woman at a concert? Do you think we are in for a Metro Boomin, Future, and Crowder collaboration? Do you think this video was real or stitched together?

